Disney CEO Projects Lower Q4 2021 Subscriber Numbers

Back in 2019, Disney announced that the long-standing FastPass program utilized at Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks would be discontinued with the new Genie program taking its place. While the is described as a "complementary and convenient new digital service" that offers "personalized itinerary planning," "restaurant wait list, check-in, and reservations," a "virtual assistant," "attraction virtual queues" and more, the premium features of the program come with additional costs that prompted backlash from Disney fans who see Genie as another way for the park to get more money from guests. Now, Disney CEO Bob Chapek is defending Genie, saying he thinks it will continue to improve over time.

