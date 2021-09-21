CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Disney CEO Projects Lower Q4 2021 Subscriber Numbers

thestreamable.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney CEO Bob Chapek warned on Tuesday afternoon of lower long-term subscriber growth for the fourth quarter for Disney+, definitely muted over the strides made in Q3. Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($7 savings). Chapek made the comments during the annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Bad News: Disney CEO Says Disney+ Is Facing 2 Headwinds

Disney+ has had a slow start in its Latin America launch. To succeed, Disney+ must retain customers whose annual subscriptions are due to expire. The long-term health of this segment of Disney's business remains good. Most analysts would agree that Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) entry into the streaming category has been...
BUSINESS
vgchartz.com

Take-Two CEO: Xbox Game Pass Reaches 30 Million Subscribers - News

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during TheWrap's TheGrill 2021 roundtable chat might have let slip Xbox Game Pass has around 30 million subscribers. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer was also at the discussion. "We think about it as bringing more games to more people, but not as a replacement for retail,"...
VIDEO GAMES
thestreamable.com

Can You Watch “Free Guy” on Disney Plus?

After its theatrical debut in August, Free Guy is set to make its first appearance on a streaming service. Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds, who plays the role of a background character in an open-world video game. He takes on the challenge of saving his world before it’s too late.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Disney CEO Defends Replacing FastPass With New Genie Program

Back in 2019, Disney announced that the long-standing FastPass program utilized at Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks would be discontinued with the new Genie program taking its place. While the is described as a "complementary and convenient new digital service" that offers "personalized itinerary planning," "restaurant wait list, check-in, and reservations," a "virtual assistant," "attraction virtual queues" and more, the premium features of the program come with additional costs that prompted backlash from Disney fans who see Genie as another way for the park to get more money from guests. Now, Disney CEO Bob Chapek is defending Genie, saying he thinks it will continue to improve over time.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Studios#Espn#Ceo#Hulu#Marvel#Premier Access#Disney Plus#Star#Cnbc
thestreamable.com

Apple TV+ Has Fewer Than 20 Million Subscribers as of July According to TV, Movie Workers’ Union

In July, Apple TV+ had less 20 million subscribers in the United States and Canada, according to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) which represents TV and movie workers, as first spotted by CNBC. However, analytics firm Ampere Analysis previously predicted that Apple TV+ had 40 million subscribers at the end of 2020.
BUSINESS
thestreamable.com

Disney+ Adds Category Highlighting Its Parks

Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($7 savings). You’ll find sub-sections dedicated to celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World, movies inspired by Disney parks, TV episodes filmed at the parks, along with the cool “Behind the Attraction” series, which takes you through the planning and creation of some of the most iconic theme park rides in the world.
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Could These Catalysts Help Disney Stock Outperform In Q4 And Beyond?

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is a stock that investors should check out in the fourth quarter and beyond, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Disney stock has been flat year-to-date, so it may present a good buying opportunity at current levels,...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

This Announcement from Disney's CEO Is Bad News for AMC

A Fool since 2019, and a graduate of Cal State LA with a B.S. in Finance and M.A. in Economics. Parkev is an adjunct professor of Finance and enjoys reading about financial and economic history. You'll often find him writing about stocks in the consumer goods and technology sectors. Disney...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
CNET

Apple TV Plus subscriber numbers less than 20M, firm reportedly told union

Apple reportedly told a labor union that its Apple TV Plus streaming service had less than 20 million North American subscribers as of July, meaning the company could pay production crews on its shows lower rates than those shelled out by services like Netflix. Apple hasn't made TV Plus subscriber...
TV SHOWS
MovieWeb

Will Disney+ Have Ads Soon? Disney CEO Answers the Question

Disney+ has been providing its audience with an ad-free experience where consumers enjoy un-interrupted entrainment, a model which sets them apart from some other streamers. Disney CEO Bob Chapek Is weighing the pros and cons of implementing an advertising model at some point. Chapek explained his thoughts during a conference call with investors hinting that ads could be coming to Disney+ in the future.
BUSINESS
Variety

Revised Streaming Subscriber Expectations: Disney+, Peacock

Editor’s Note: A data analysis within the original version of the article below has been removed due to its inadequate explanation of the measurement. Disney CEO Bob Chapek at a Goldman Sachs conference earlier this week said that Disney+ would add fewer subscribers in calendar Q3 than it did in the quarter prior.
WWE
epicstream.com

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Confirms Possibility of Including Ads to Disney+

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The streaming experience of Disney+ users could change forever as Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed the possibility of the popular House of Mouse streaming platform utilizing advertisements much like some of its competitors soon. Apparently, the idea was discussed during Chapek's appearance at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference and by the looks of things, it's not too far from becoming a reality.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Disney (DIS) Warns Slow Disney+ Subscriber Growth in Fiscal Q4

Disney’s DIS shares ended the session down 4.1% on Tuesday after CEO Bob Chapek warned that global subscriber growth for the company’s flagship streaming service, Disney+ will slow down for the quarter ending in September, per a Wall Street Journal report. Disney expects to add low single-digit millions of streaming...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cable Giant Altice USA Losing Broadband Subscribers in Third Quarter, CEO Says

U.S. cable giant Altice USA is expecting to lose broadband subscribers to the tune of 15,000-20,000 in the current third quarter, CEO Dexter Goei told an investor conference on Thursday. Goei also signaled that the company, which had its initial public offering in 2017, could down the line revisit whether remaining a publicly traded company makes sense or whether Altice USA should go private. After a comment on the firm facing decisions, he was asked if it makes sense to stay public or if management could take out the public float. “Yes, that was the code,” Goei replied. “We got decisions...
BUSINESS
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney CEO Defends The Company Over Black Widow Lawsuit

When the news first broke that Scarlett Johansson was suing Disney for breach of contract after the terms of her Black Widow deal weren’t updated to reflect the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster being sent to streaming the same day it hit theaters, fingers of blame were understandably being pointed in the direction of newly-installed CEO Bob Chapek.
BUSINESS
thestreamable.com

Disney+ is Coming to Microsoft Store on Windows on October 5th

Sometimes the most welcome surprises can emerge from the most unlikely of places. Earlier today, when Microsoft rolled out its event for the Microsoft Surface, one of those surprises cropped up. For anyone who’s been waiting for Disney+ to add a native app to Windows, you’re in luck. $7.99+ /...
VIDEO GAMES
disneydining.com

Advertising on Disney Plus? Disney’s CEO Is Considering It

Chances are if you’re a huge Disney fan, you’ve purchased into Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. With original content, classic films, Disney animated shorts, Disney Channel favorites, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more, it’s a Disney fan’s library of Disney streaming right at their fingertips. Currently, the standard Disney+ will cost right around $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. Or, you can select the Disney Bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99 monthly. Either way, you can expect plenty of Disney favorites from newbies to old classics. The only additional cost per month is if you decide to stream one of Disney’s new movies that are available via Premier Access for $29.99. One of the highlights of Disney+ is that unlike the streaming platform HBO or Peacock, your show isn’t interrupted by advertisements. Well… as least for now it’s not.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy