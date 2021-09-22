Free-From 24-Hour Moisturizers
The Lubriderm Advanced Therapy line has been announced by the brand ahead of the cold weather months to help get consumers ready for chillier conditions and the skin effects that can come with them. The moisturizer comes in the form of the Advanced Therapy Lotion and the Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Cream, which are both free from fragrance and parabens. Targeted towards extra-dry skin, the moisturizers are enriched with pro-vitamin B5, vitamin E and lipids to help effectively lock in moisture for up to 24-hours without leaving behind a greasy texture.www.trendhunter.com
