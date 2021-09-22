CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Anti-Aging Booster Serums

Cover picture for the articleThe Neck & Décolleté Booster by HydraFacial and Epicutis is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles on the face and neck and it promotes deep hydration with non-toxic, high-quality, patented active ingredients. According to the brands, the product was "designed for consumers seeking to visibly revitalize the neckline and achieve smoother looking skin." Created to boost the benefits of the HydraFacial technology, the Neck & Décolleté Booster serum offers a clean approach to anti-aging treatments.

