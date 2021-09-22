CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letter: Miller-Meeks tweet was 'insane'

Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

I couldn’t believe it when I read that Rep. Miller-Meeks retweeted the fake news article that “Biden Orders VA To Withhold Health Benefits from Unvaccinated Veterans.” It was an item originally posted on the satirical website, Delaware Ohio News. Reportedly, Miller-Meeks retweeted this story to 11,000 of her followers, adding “if true, this is insane.” As a vaccinated veteran, such an order wouldn’t apply to me, but I was concerned about how it might affect my Vietnam-era former comrades. I had to check it out myself at www.delawareohionews.com.

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

Rep. Miller-Meeks to run for re-election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa second district Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks announced she will run for re-election. Miller-Meeks made the announcement during a campaign rally Saturday in Iowa City attended by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. She then tweeted out a thank you to Sen. Cotton from inside Kinnick Stadium during Saturday’s football game mentioning her bid for reelection.
IOWA CITY, IA
KGLO News

Saying U.S. at a precipice, Miller-Meeks launches reelection bid

CORALVILLE — Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa has kicked off her campaign for a second term with a fundraiser this weekend. “We’re at a precipice in our country. Which pathway are we going to go down? Are we going to going on the pathway of Venezuela or are we going to continue to be the greatest nation on Earth?” Miller-Meeks asked the crowd gathered at a construction company in Coralville.
CORALVILLE, IA
littlevillagemag.com

False news retweeted by Rep. Miller-Meeks earns AP fact check, tweet still not deleted

“Big, if true” is a years-old meme used on Twitter to parody journalists who retweet unverified news reports or bombshell rumors accompanied by a noncommittal phrase. The meme makes a joke out of dull, dumb, or understated headlines: “Macauley Culkin dined out in Los Angeles today.” Big, if true. “Alex Jones says the Pentagon is poisoning the water and turning all the frogs gay.” Big, if true. “People tell lies on the internet.” Big, if true.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
kyoutv.com

Miller-Meeks causes confusion after sharing parody article on benefits for unvaccinated veterans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tweet by Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks is causing confusion falsely claiming that President Biden will withhold medical benefits from unvaccinated veterans. The link was shared late Sunday night by Miller-Meeks’ Twitter account. Miller-Meeks, a Republican representing Iowa’s second congressional district, tweeted, “If true, this is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Quad-Cities Times

Iowa ended fiscal year with $1.24 billion surplus

DES MOINES — The state of Iowa ended fiscal 2021 with a general-fund surplus of nearly $1.24 billion, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday. While the state’s fiscal year ended June 30, there was an accrual period for three months during which state agencies closed the books calculating money paid but charged back to the previous fiscal year, received outstanding obligations and reported reversions by the Sept. 30 deadline.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Ohio News#Iowans
Quad-Cities Times

Iowa voting laws have changed. What you need to know before casting a ballot

Confusion abounded among more than a dozen Scott County voters over changes to Iowa elections laws enacted this spring, just as early voting has begun in Davenport's Oct. 5 four-way primary for 7th Ward city council alderman. Recently appointed Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins stumbled at times as members of...
IOWA STATE
Battalion Texas AM

Tweet how you want to be tweeted

Set in motion by former President Donald Trump, potential reforms — or even a complete repeal — of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, could generate outrage on each end of the political spectrum. Section 230 currently allows social media companies to regulate the material published on social networking...
U.S. POLITICS
Quad-Cities Times

Watch Now: Davenport lawmaker discusses changes to Iowa voting laws

Iowa voting laws have changed. What you need to know before casting a ballot. Iowa was the first state to enact voting restrictions following the 2020 Presidential election under a Republican-backed nationwide push to pass so-called election-integrity measures critics warn will disenfranchise voters.
IOWA STATE
Quad-Cities Times

Judge extends school mask order

Iowa school districts will continue to be able to require masks for two more weeks after a federal judge on Monday extended a temporary restraining order blocking a law that banned mask mandates. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt blocked the law two weeks ago. While temporary restraining orders typically...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Vote Matson for mayor

Our family moved to Davenport in March 1963. We have seen many Davenport mayors and voted in all their elections. Some were a credit to our city and some were border line. Mike Matson by far, is the finest example of a leader and in our opinion, he is honest, intelligent, listens to all, is respectful, has real integrity and enlists others to make the best decisions.
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned. Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy