Rock Island County, IL

Letter: RICO board consolidation is dragging on

Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

Here we go again. After 35 years the Rock Island County Board effort to cut 25 to 15 has been going on much too long. We the taxpayers should have a vote on this. There's nothing done but talk. Too many elected, sure get their pay and I mean full pay. This is not a 9-to-5 job. I've been on this over 40 years. People come here from Silvis to Moline, they don't know what city they are in. There went their little Chicago. We need elected ones that fight for us, who is the one?

