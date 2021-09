I was five years old when my parents packed a bag with colouring books, crayons and snacks and took me off to my first footy game at the MCG. The colouring books were left unopened, crayons remained in the packet and dad was mildly astonished that his young daughter was captivated by the footy. It was 1995, the beginning of my admiration for a tall Irish man named Jimmy Stynes and the catalyst that renewed my family’s allegiance to the Demons. An allegiance that is just as strong in our locked-down Melbourne homes.

RUGBY ・ 12 DAYS AGO