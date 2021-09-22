CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Why China's Promise to Stop Funding Coal Plants Around the World Is a Really Big Deal

By Amy Gunia
TIME
TIME
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfzGw_0c46VSH000

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday that China will no longer finance overseas coal projects —a move that could have far-reaching implications for the world’s ability to meet climate targets.

“China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” Xi said in prerecorded remarks to the United Nations General Assembly .

Experts say the move could mark the beginning of the end of coal as a primary energy source for the world (it’s currently no. 2, behind oil.) The caveat, though, is that China and many other nations remain reliant on coal.

“This announcement is a strong sign of coal’s global collapse,” says Durand D’Souza, a data scientist with the climate think-tank Carbon Tracker. “China is the top financier of new coal power worldwide and the recognition that it is no longer desirable is welcome.”

Coal-fired power plants have been a major part of the Belt and Road (BRI) infrastructure beltway, a Xi initiative touted as a modern rendition of the Silk Road. China has financed hundreds of coal projects in countries from Egypt to the Philippines . Chinese state media has defended China’s past financing of coal plants overseas—especially in countries where reliable electricity is a problem.

But a shift is already underway; China did not fund any coal projects around the world in the first half of 2021, so Xi’s announcement will turn something that is already happening into a formal policy.

“Much of the developing world still faces genuine energy security challenges,” says Li Shuo, a senior global policy adviser for Greenpeace in Beijing. “Today’s announcement should propel China to become part of the solution.”

China is still reliant on coal

Still, China remains heavily reliant on coal power domestically—and it is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. The country generated more than 53% of the world’s total coal-fired power in 2020, according to the climate change research group Ember .

And China is planning to build 43 new coal-fired power plants and 18 new blast furnaces—equivalent to adding about 1.5% to its current annual emissions—according to a report released last month by the Helsinki-based research organization the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the U.S. group Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

Read More : China Is Bankrolling Green Energy Projects Around the World

“With the new direction set for overseas coal, China needs to work harder now on its domestic coal addiction,” says Li, of Greenpeace.

Xi said in April the country will reduce coal use beginning in 2026, and Beijing has set climate targets—pledging to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030, and to make the country carbon neutral by 2060.

D’Souza of Carbon Tracker says that China could go further and focus its efforts internally by cancelling its plans to build 163GW of new coal power in favor of renewable energy. The country is a renewable energy leader, accounting for about 50% of the world’s growth in renewable energy capacity in 2020. The world’s most populous nation is also out in front on key green technologies such as electric vehicles, batteries and solar power.

“Now is the time for China to move away from being the largest coal power producer and continue its shift to lower cost renewables,” says D’Souza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ReO1n_0c46VSH000
Chinese president Xi Jinping virtually addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 21, 2021. Spencer Platt—POOL/AFP/Getty Images

The announcement could have major ripple effects

Major questions remain including how and when the announcement will be implemented, and whether it will only apply to state-run banks, but experts say Xi’s pledge is a positive signal.

Li says that the announcement will contribute to higher quality growth in countries participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative . “The announcement will also help the global transition away from coal, a critical signal needed ahead of COP26,” he says.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called the Glasgow climate summit, which will take place in November, the “last best hope to be able to coalesce the world in the right direction.”

Read More: What’s at Stake in U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry’s Trip to China

In response to Xi’s announcement Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations , said that “ accelerating the global phaseout of coal is the single most important step to keep the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement within reach.”

The Paris climate accords, adopted in 2015, calls on countries to do their best to reduce emissions to keep global temperatures to less than 2°C above pre-industrial levels—and preferably no more than 1.5°C—in the hopes of avoiding the worst consequences of climate change.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Panic buying leaves up to 90 percent of fuel pumps dry in major British cities

LONDON, Sept 27 – Gas station pumps ran dry in British cities on Monday and vendors rationed sales as a shortage of truckers strained supply chains to breaking point. A post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers as the COVID-19 pandemic eases has sown chaos through British supply chains in everything from food to fuel, raising the specter of disruptions and price rises in the run-up to Christmas.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New York Post

Cotton warns China engaged in cold war, urges Biden to act

China’s Communist leaders are engaging the US in a cold war, and President Biden must respond forcefully to the threat or face domination, Sen. Tom Cotton wrote in an op-ed Monday. Cotton (R-Ark.) pointed to Biden’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly last Tuesday in which he insisted that...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

China says U.K. warship in Taiwan Strait shows "evil intentions"

Taipei — China bristled on Monday over Britain's decision to send a Royal Navy warship sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, saying the act "harbored evil intentions." China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has increased pressure on the small island in recent years to accept Beijing as its capital.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Reuters

Taiwan says needs long-range weapons to deter China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to have long-range, accurate weapons in order to properly deter a China that is rapidly developing its systems to attack the island, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday. Taiwan this month proposed extra defence spending of almost $9 billion over the next five years,...
POLITICS
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Renewable Energy#Coal Plants#Chinese#Greenpeace#Global Energy Monitor
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China, NATO officials discuss Afghanistan, regional tensions

China s top diplomat has held a virtual meeting with NATO's chief to discuss the situation in Afghanistan amid longstanding disagreements between Beijing and the U.S.-led alliance over regional policies.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the discussions had been “positive and constructive”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken the previous day, according to the statement, focusing on “issues of common concern.”Chinese officials gave no further details of the talks.Beijing long opposed the presence of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Egypt
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
The Independent

China's factories, households grapple with power cuts

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory was shut off following a power outage, according to state broadcaster CCTV. No deaths were reported.A components supplier for Apple Inc.'s iPhones said it suspended production at a factory west of Shanghai under orders from local authorities.The disruption to China s vast manufacturing industries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. The next leader must address a pandemic-battered economy, a newly empowered military operating in a dangerous neighborhood, crucial ties with an inward-focused ally, Washington and tense security standoffs with an emboldened China and its ally North Korea For the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party that often chooses its leaders in backroom negotiations, this election promises to be wide open. Because of the party's control of parliament, its leader will become prime minister.Whoever wins, the party desperately...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
CHINA
eenews.net

What China’s coal phaseout means for the world

It took just one man — Chinese President Xi Jinping — to sound the death knell for the public funding of coal. But the countries that have most depended on China to keep consuming the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel were preparing for its funeral even before Xi announced last week that China no longer would build new coal-fired power plants overseas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

TIME

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy