Rye, NY

Girls Varsity Volleyball Nets Horace Greeley

By MyRye.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRye Girls Varsity Volleyball netted Horace Greeley on Tuesday, earning the team’s first win for the season in a 3-1 victory. “Rye lost the first set and followed up with a 3 set run,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. “The offense was led by Dylan Deertz with 23 assists. Nicole Dellicolli had 11 kills followed by Isabel Hurley with 7 kills. Xing-Wei Lee had 19 digs followed by Leyla Murati with 11 digs. We knew we had the ability to win, we just needed to come together and finish.”

