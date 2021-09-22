CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Girls Varsity Field Hockey Extends Streak with W Over Clarkstown

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRye Girls Varsity Field Hockey extended its streak with a win over Clarkstown North at Nugent Stadium Tuesday, 7-0. The team’s record is now 6-0. “I’m happy with the way the girls played,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “The transition of the ball and the overlapping between midfield and the defensive players were key elements that led to offensive breakaways. Every game is a team effort. I really enjoy working with these athletes. They give 100 percent every day.”

