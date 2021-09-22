Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During -2026
Major advances in the liquid handling technologies are resulting in automated liquid handling system with an appropriate level of reliability, integrity, and reproducibility, especially in the drug discovery, specifically in screening campaigns ranging millions of compounds. In the drug discovery, streamlining screening operations using the automated liquid handling system is gaining traction, thereby, ensuring reliability and consistency while eliminating human errors.www.unlvrebelyell.com
