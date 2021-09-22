CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During -2026

By trendsmr
Rebel Yell
 7 days ago

Major advances in the liquid handling technologies are resulting in automated liquid handling system with an appropriate level of reliability, integrity, and reproducibility, especially in the drug discovery, specifically in screening campaigns ranging millions of compounds. In the drug discovery, streamlining screening operations using the automated liquid handling system is gaining traction, thereby, ensuring reliability and consistency while eliminating human errors.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Production Cost Analysis 2021, Plant Cost, Price Trends, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Product Pricing, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Syndicated Analytics latest report titled “Unsaturated Polyester Resin Production Plant Cost Analysis 2021-2026: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” covers all the requisite aspects that one needs to know while making a foray into the unsaturated polyester resins industry. It is based on the latest economic data and presents exhaustive insights about the primary process flow, raw material requirements, reactions involved, utility costs, operating costs, capital investments, pricing, margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake in the unsaturated polyester resins industry.
INDUSTRY
Rebel Yell

Insulin Delivery Pen Market Projected size Discern Stable Expansion during 2025

Insulin Delivery Pen Market is expected to exceed US$ 14 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) by 2025. The report “Global Insulin Delivery Pen Market Analysis, Size, Share, Segmentation and Competitive Landscape (2012 – 2017) and Future Forecast (2018 – 2025)” offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for insulin pen across the ten major markets (10MM). The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues for insulin pen and its segments reusable and disposable insulin pen and illustrative forecast to 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of insulin pen segment.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automated Infrastructure Management System Market to Set New Growth Story | Anixter, CA Technologies, Cisco Systems

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Automated Infrastructure Management System Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Automated Infrastructure Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laboratory Automation#Chronic Diseases
Rebel Yell

Automated Liquid Handlers Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market is expected to reach US$ 3.2Bn by 2026 from US$ 1.4Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 10.89%. Automated liquid handlers minimize run-times and maximize accuracy as they are capable of operating across a wide-ranging of volumes, extending into nanolitres, proving their usefulness in dispensing operations. Automated liquid handlers systems release researchers from long, repetitive, laborious tasks, and free up time for other assays, lab reports and other lab duties.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Rebel Yell

Mobile Relay Networks Market Estimated to Discern 2x Expansion by -2026

As per the latest TMR report, worldwide demand for mobile relay networks is foreseen to witness monumental growth, on account of rising penetration of wireless technologies. Rising number of complexities across network structures is one among the key reasons necessitating adoption of mobile relay networks for seamless data transmission. More...
TECHNOLOGY
Rebel Yell

Bakery Enzyme Market Expansion to Be Persistent During -2028

Enzymes are increasingly used in bakery products to maximize functionality. The application of enzymes has increased in the bakery as it enhances the volume, and improves the texture and appearance of the baked goods. In the past few years the demand for baking enzymes has increased owing to the increasing and fluctuating cost of functional ingredients such as ascorbic acid and vital wheat gluten.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Rebel Yell

GCC Power Bank Market 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

GCC Power Bank Market: Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2021-2026” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the GCC power bank market based on its segments including type, end use and region. The report comprises the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also evaluates the market dynamics by covering the critical demand and price indicators and analyzing the market in accordance with the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
APPAREL
Benzinga

Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it has begun late-stage testing for an oral drug that can be taken by persons who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. What Happened: The New York-based drugmaker said Monday it has commenced a new large study that will evaluate a novel protease inhibitor “PF-07321332” for effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy