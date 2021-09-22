CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Annie: Disappointing dinner warrants some sympathy

Temple Daily Telegram
 6 days ago

Dear Annie: I read your column and usually appreciate your words of advice. However, I thought you were a little short to the customer who complained about his takeout. I, too, consider myself mildly disabled. I have my limits as to how far I can comfortably walk in a day. Did you not notice that “Lost Customer in Wilmington” said he is mildly disabled? Did you not think his walk to and from the restaurant might have met his limit for the day? And how did he not give the server a chance to earn a tip? I hope he has learned from this to always check his order before leaving an establishment — but still, he had a right to expect that his meal would be adequate at least.

