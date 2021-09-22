Forestry Equipment Tires Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028

Increased government funding and grants for research organizations and academic institutes are predicted to bolster the global market growth. The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.

