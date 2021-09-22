The Future for Afghan Cyclists is Uncertain, But the Dreams Are Still Lucid

While the world has largely digested the Taliban re-takeover of Afghanistan, many Afghans themselves are stuck wondering what they’ll do in a country that is turning back 20 years of progress and changing life as they know it, or if they’ll seek refuge elsewhere. Independent media, entertainment, and education — even individualism — are all folding under another era of Taliban leadership. Riding a bicycle in the country, one of time’s lauded expressions of independence, is just as uncertain for many residents.