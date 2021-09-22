CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China's overseas coal power retreat could wipe out $50 billion of investment

By David Stanway
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oGOX_0c46URQU00

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s pledge to stop building coal-fired power plants overseas could cull $50 billion of investment as it slashes future carbon emissions, analysts said, although Beijing’s own domestic coal programme is still propping up the dirty fossil fuel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a pre-recorded address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China would help developing countries build green energy production and halt construction of coal power plants abroad.

China has been under international pressure to announce an end to overseas coal financing as part of its updated package of national climate pledges to be submitted to the United Nations.

Beijing is the largest source of financing for coal power plants globally, and Xi’s announcement will have a far-reaching impact on coal power expansion plans in countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Africa.

(Graphic: Coal power projects financed by China - )

The announcement could affect 44 coal plants earmarked for Chinese state financing, totalling $50 billion, according to Global Energy Monitor (GEM), a U.S. think tank. That has the potential to reduce future carbon dioxide emissions by 200 million tonnes a year, GEM told Reuters.

“China’s announcement is one of the most significant developments on the climate front this year, as it may well mark the end of international public financing for coal plants,” said GEM’s coal program director, Christine Shearer. “We’ll find many countries turning to alternative sources of power generation instead, and hopefully they are supported to ensure it’s clean energy.”

(Graphic: China-backed coal power plants now at risk - )

Environmental groups also said it would force big coal financiers like the Bank of China, linked with 10 gigawatts of overseas coal power capacity, to draw up a timetable to withdraw from the sector.

China’s pledge followed similar moves by South Korea and Japan this year, turning off the taps of the last three major public financiers of overseas coal power plants.

It came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to double spending on helping developing nations deal with climate change, to $11.4 billion by 2024, as world leaders put down markers ahead of the COP26 United Nations climate change summit starting in November.

“DOMESTIC COAL ADDICTION”

Despite widespread optimism about Xi’s announcement, his carefully worded statement revealed few details and left room for existing projects to continue.

There are more than 20 Chinese financed coal-fired power units under construction in South Africa, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Serbia and United Arab Emirates, according to data from the Boston University Global Development Policy Centre. Another 17 are in the planning stage.

(Graphic: Key coal consumers, exporters and importers - )

“The details of the overseas coal exit have not been defined yet, including timetable, eligibility, and separation between public and private financing,” said Yan Qin, lead carbon analyst at Refinitiv, a financial data provider. “But I am less worried about the details. When China’s leader announced this goal, the statement can be this simple and short, but it will be implemented thoroughly.”

The new commitment also doesn’t address China’s plans to expand its own coal-fired power plants.

China’s domestic programme accounts for more than half of all the coal-powered plants under construction throughout the world, according to a report published this month by E3G, a European climate think tank.

While Xi has promised to “strictly control” new domestic coal power capacity over the 2021-2025 period, the country will not begin to reduce coal consumption until 2026.

“With the new direction set for overseas coal, China needs to work harder now on its domestic coal addiction,” said Li Shuo, senior climate advisor at Greenpeace.

(Graphic: Carbon dioxide emissions by region - )

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

China says U.K. warship in Taiwan Strait shows "evil intentions"

Taipei — China bristled on Monday over Britain's decision to send a Royal Navy warship sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, saying the act "harbored evil intentions." China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has increased pressure on the small island in recent years to accept Beijing as its capital.
POLITICS
hngn.com

China Researches Blackout Bomb Warhead on Hypersonic Missile to Knockout Communications and Power to Disable Enemy Cities in Non-Nuclear Attack

In the upcoming power struggle with near peers, China is researching a Blackout bomb warhead that can shut down all electronics and powers sources. The hypersonic missile will use a chemical-based explosion emitting electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that effectively disable any technology in the blast area, knocking out enemy capability like radars.
CHINA
TheConversationCanada

Meng and the two Michaels: Why China's hostage diplomacy failed

On the face of it, the fact that Canada’s “two Michaels” — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — boarded a Canadian government aircraft in Beijing at about the same time that Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was being released from her extradition hearing bail requirements in Vancouver might indicate to some that China’s “hostage diplomacy” was successful. Read more: Meng for the two Michaels: Lessons for the world from the China-Canada prisoner swap There was a clear link between...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Reuters

Taiwan says needs long-range weapons to deter China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to have long-range, accurate weapons in order to properly deter a China that is rapidly developing its systems to attack the island, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday. Taiwan this month proposed extra defence spending of almost $9 billion over the next five years,...
POLITICS
Reuters

China condemns Britain for Taiwan Strait warship mission

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China strongly condemned Britain on Monday for sailing awarship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, saying it was behaviour that "harboured evil intentions" and that the Chinese military followed the vessel and warned it away. A post on the ship's Twitter account said HMS Richmond passed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Coal Plants#Chinese#Global Energy Monitor#Gem#The Bank Of China#Refinitiv#E3g#European#Greenpeace
theedgemarkets.com

China power crunch is next economic shock after Evergrande

(Sept 27): China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. The crackdown on power consumption is being driven by rising demand for electricity and surging coal and gas prices,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Calls WTO Ruling 'Dangerous' in Solar Cell Row With U.S.

GENEVA (Reuters) - China lambasted a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling in a row with the United States over Washington's measures to limit the import of solar panel cells, calling it "erroneous and dangerous" on Monday. A WTO panel handed a victory to the United States earlier this month, rejecting...
U.S. POLITICS
Phone Arena

New Chinese regulations force some Apple suppliers to halt or cut production

Reuters reports (via Appleinsider) that some of Apple's iPhone contract manufacturers in China have had to shut down for a few days because of new regulations related to the use of energy in the country. This doesn't sound like good news for Apple especially when it has backorders of iPhone 13 units to fill. The good news is that not all of Apple's suppliers are affected and those that are have cut back on their jobs for other companies instead of Apple.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Vietnam
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
charlottenews.net

Chinese province orders companies to suspend production

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): China's manufacturing hub Zhejiang province has ordered a swath of companies to temporarily halt production as the province struggles to meet its energy consumption targets, a media report said. The order has affected nearly 160 energy-intensive companies, mainly the textile, dyeing and chemical fibre industries,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China bans TV, radio advertisements for medical beauty loans

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China on Monday banned advertisements for medical beauty loans from its televisions, radios and online platforms, saying such advertisements enticed young people with low interest rates, misled consumers and caused adverse effects. The National Radio and Television Administration published the decision in a statement. Our...
CHINA
BBC

Power cuts hit homes in north-east China

Residents in north-east China are experiencing unannounced power cuts, as an electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes. People living in Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces have complained on social media about the lack of heating, and lifts and traffic lights not working. Local media said the cause...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
9to5Mac

Apple suppliers halt production as China restricts energy use

A crackdown on energy usage in China has seen a number of key Apple suppliers halt production, according to a new report today. One supplier to both Apple and Tesla said that it had been forced to suspend production from Sunday until this coming Friday, while another said it would need to cease production in two cities until the end of the month …
INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
The Independent

China's factories, households grapple with power cuts

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory was shut off following a power outage, according to state broadcaster CCTV. No deaths were reported.A components supplier for Apple Inc.'s iPhones said it suspended production at a factory west of Shanghai under orders from local authorities.The disruption to China s vast manufacturing industries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy