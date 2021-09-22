CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probiotic Ingredients Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2026

Global Market Study on Probiotic Ingredients Market: Rising Awareness about Probiotic-Associated Health Benefits Fostering Uptake,” gives a detailed analysis on global probiotic ingredients market. Size of probiotic ingredients market has been studied for the forecast period (2018-2026), and has been delivered in volume (tons) and value (US$ Bn). The report also offers a thorough analysis and forecast on main segments and the competitive landscape of natural food colors market.

Shared Mobility Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the shared mobility market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the shared mobility market is expected to reach $104.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.7%. In this market, ride sharing is the largest segment by mode of sharing, whereas IC engine is largest by vehicle type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like governmental initiatives to reduce carbon emission and traffic congestion.
GCC Bioactive Ingredients Market 2021: Price Trends, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

GCC Bioactive Ingredients Market: Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2021-2026” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the GCC bioactive ingredients market based on its segments including type, end use and region. The report comprises the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also evaluates the market dynamics by covering the critical demand and price indicators and analyzing the market in accordance with the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
Glycerol Production Cost Analysis 2021, Price Trends and Forecast, Raw Materials Costs, Packaging Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs

The latest report by Syndicated Analytics titled “Glycerol Production Cost Analysis 2021-2026: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” offers the requisite knowledge one requires before foraying into the glycerol industry. The report encompasses exhaustive insights pertaining to pricing, margins, utility costs, operating costs, capital investments, raw material requirements, and primary process flow, which is based on the latest economic data. It is a must-read report for new entrants, investors, researchers, consultants, and business strategists that assists them in understanding the glycerol industry in a better manner to make informed business decisions.
Sanofi throws in the towel –

It has been a while since mass vaccination campaigns against the new coronavirus began in most countries around the world. It must be said that the Covid-19 has claimed several lives since the first known cases in China. Most strata of society are affected, and the death toll around the world only gets worse with time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Another fisheries conflict breaks out between Paris and London

(Paris) 48 hours before dozens of French fishing licenses expire, London on Tuesday announced the next 12 additional licenses, a number far from the number required by France. The post-Brexit agreement brokered by the European Union stipulates that European fishermen can continue to visit certain UK waters provided they are granted a license that will be issued if they can demonstrate that they have previously fished there. This is where negotiations stumble.
AGRICULTURE
Fuel shortage at UK gas stations – army should help |

London (AP) – Miles of traffic jams at petrol stations and desperate people unable to get to work or home. The UK fuel crisis also made headlines across the country on Tuesday. Now even the army could help. As the government announced Tuesday night, the force’s truckers are preparing to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Algeria and Tunisia too | Migration tensions between France and Morocco

(Rabat) Morocco on Tuesday regretted France’s decision to tighten the conditions for obtaining visas for UK nationals, calling it “unjustified”. “We have taken note of this decision, we consider it to be unjustified,” said the head of the Moroccan diplomacy, Nasser Bourita, during a press conference with his Mauritanian counterpart Ismaël Ould Cheikh Ahmed.
IMMIGRATION
The decriminalization of abortion takes Chile a step further

(Santiago de Chile) The Chilean MPs approved a bill on Tuesday that decriminalizes abortions up to 14 weeks of pregnancy. The text has yet to be debated in the Senate. “With 75 votes in favor, 68 against and two abstentions, the Chamber of Deputies approved the project to decriminalize abortion for women up to the 14th week of pregnancy,” said the assembly on Twitter.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Algeria expels Moroccan migrants

(Rabat) Forty Moroccan migrants were sent back to Morocco on Tuesday from Algeria via the land border between the two neighboring countries, which was closed and exceptionally open since 1994, we learn from a Moroccan NGO. Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 4:19 pm. “The Algerian authorities have handed over...
IMMIGRATION
EU warns China about human rights as “key element”

(Brussels) China’s commitment to human rights issues is “a key element” for a good bilateral relationship with the European Union, warned the EU foreign minister at the meeting on Tuesday in an interview with the Chinese foreign minister. Posted on Sep 28, 2021 2:57 PM. Josep Borrell spoke with Wang...
POLITICS
Illegal migrants | France is putting pressure on the Maghreb for deportations

(Paris) France pounded the Maghreb on the table by announcing on Tuesday that it would reduce the number of visas issued, given the renewed nervousness in relations with these countries. The measure obliges right-wing and far-right voters to immigrate within seven months of the presidential election. Posted on Sep 28,...
IMMIGRATION

