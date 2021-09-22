Karaya Gum Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2028
Karaya gum is finding wide application as an adhesive for dental fixtures. Various studies have found that use of karaya coating may be effective in preventing accumulation of denture plaque, and other associated problems such as staining, unpleasant odors, and denture induced stomatitis. Low cost of karaya gum as compared to other denture adhesives available in market is also one of the factors driving demand for karaya gum in dentistry.www.unlvrebelyell.com
