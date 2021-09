With all of the pieces of this elaborate puzzle finally revealed, Yagami and his allies try desperately to solve it before it's too late. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Regrouping after last night's explosion 02:35 - Reiko Kusumoto's Betrayal 08:04 - Checking in at Yokohama 99 12:05 - Checking in at Genda Law 16:29 - Asking Ehara for an appeal 24:12 - Regrouping at the Liumang Hideout 33:24 - Tsukomo finds new intel 36:45 - Trouble for the Seiryo High kids 44:34 - Take out the RK thugs 49:51 - Soma's proposition 56:30 - Ehara's Trial 1:26:18 - A Hollow Victory 1:32:36 - Assembling the team in Ijincho 1:35:26 - Take out RK's high-street thugs 1:38:12 - The locals help out 1:40:53 - Clear a path through RK 1:49:21 - Warehouse Ground Floor 1:54:21 - Warehouse Lower Floor 2:08:41 - Forklift Backup Battle 2:13:26 - The Frozen Body 2:17:21 - Warehouse Bottom Floor 2:20:02 - Boss Fight - Soma 2:27:22 - Duelling Philosophies 2:31:55 - Boss Fight - Kuwana 2:35:56 - Final Cutscenes 2:53:17 - Credits For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO