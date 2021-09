Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday as gains for banks and energy companies are checked by drops in the technology sector. The S&P 500 was off 0.4% in the early going, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%, however, and a measure of small-company stocks was also higher. Treasury yields continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%, the highest since late June. That helped send bank stocks higher, and energy companies were also benefiting from a 2% rise in the price of crude oil.

