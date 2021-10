FlyPenguin has announced that Barricadez ReVisited, its 2D survival tower defense game, is set for release on Switch next week. It will be available on September 30. Barricadez is a side-scrolling tower defense game that combines survival mechanics such as resource gathering, crafting and upgrading with the aim of protecting the defenseless cradle against endless hordes of zombie-like creatures. Explore the underground world for resources to exploit, valuable blueprints and upgrades to acquire, going deeper and deeper for more rare resources. Prepare your traps and barricades during the day to hold out until dawn against the endless hordes of the zombie-like creatures through the night. Take advantage of the autocrafting system to automate crafting supplies and ammunition for your traps.

