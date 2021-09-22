CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is a positive story about Facebook. No, really

By Ivan Mehta
The Next Web
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is using one of its most engaging places on the site to spread positive stories about the company: the News Feed. That’s right. Over the past couple of months, the social network has amplified — under the fitting name of Project Amplify — stories written by the firm to bolster its image.

thenextweb.com

