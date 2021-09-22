This is a positive story about Facebook. No, really

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Facebook stock plunged 5 percent Wednesday and the culprit behind the bad news was none other than Apple. Changes it made to iOS in order to protect consumer privacy perhaps hit the social media giant hardest. It turns out when consumers are asked whether they want to opt out of tracking they'll choose yes — and that's bad news for Facebook's ad targeting and revenue. But, it's just another bad headline for the social media giant already dealing with the fallout from the Wall Street Journal airing some of its dirty laundry. Meanwhile, Apple had its own problems this week. The European Union announced plans to force all mobile device-makers to use the same USB-C cables for charging. And when they say all, they're mainly talking to Apple, which has staunchly refused to get on board with the common charging format for the iPhone. The company has contended that forcing it to use the same charger as everyone else will stifle innovation, so now some are conjecturing that the company could just ditch ports altogether.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO