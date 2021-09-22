Priyadarshni Academy felicitates Global Achievers

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital on Monday, marking one year of demonstrations against government-backed laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers have renewed their protests with calls for a nationwide strike on the anniversary of the legislation's passage. The drawn-out demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who swept the polls for the second time in 2019.Waving colorful flags and distributing free food, hundreds of farmers gathered at one of the protest sites on the edges...

