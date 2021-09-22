Priyadarshni Academy felicitates Global Achievers

The Latest Released Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK, Zekelman Industries, SB International, JFE, Interpipe, Voestalpine, Evraz, JESCO, Jindal Saw, Maharashtra, SeAH Steel, Nexteel, Hyundai Hysco, Continental Alloys and Services, Baoshan Iron and Steel, Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube, Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube & Tianjin Pipe Group Corporation (TPCO).
Comments / 0