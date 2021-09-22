CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Priyadarshni Academy felicitates Global Achievers

bostonnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 37th Anniversary edition of the very prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Global Awards 2021 held virtually yesterday, proved to be a momentous event, organised under the adept leadership of FounderChairman Emeritus, Nanik Rupani and Chairman, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani along with the Chairman of the Global Awards Advisory Committee, Dr. R A Mashelkar.

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
International Atomic Energy Agency

Global Success in Plant Breeding Celebrated with New Achievement Awards

Climate change and food security are among the biggest challenges facing the global community. Endeavouring to find solutions at the urgent pace that is required to improve food security and crop adaptation to climate change, experts in many countries are looking to nuclear techniques to develop new and improved crop varieties for cultivation.
AGRICULTURE
omahanews.net

Odisha felicitates Indian U18 girls rugby team

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], September 22 (ANI): Rugby India in conjunction with the Government of Odisha and other partners on Wednesday felicitated and honoured the Indian U18 Girls Rugby team for winning silver at the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. A total of five countries...
SPORTS
The Independent

India's farmers renew protests, call for nationwide strike

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital on Monday, marking one year of demonstrations against government-backed laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers have renewed their protests with calls for a nationwide strike on the anniversary of the legislation's passage. The drawn-out demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who swept the polls for the second time in 2019.Waving colorful flags and distributing free food, hundreds of farmers gathered at one of the protest sites on the edges...
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Gadkari sets target complete Zojila tunnel project before 2

Sonamarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): India is likely to get "World's Highest and Asia's longest" bi-directional all-weather Zojila tunnel ahead of next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The construction of the 13.5-km long Zojila tunnel which connects Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir to Minamarg in Ladakh is...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suresh Prabhu
Person
Piyush Goel
Person
Kiara Advani
Person
Nitin Gadkari
Person
Gautam Adani
bostonnews.net

Loan Service Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story with FICS, IBM, Cloud Lending

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Loan Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Loan Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Key Customer Management BPO Service Market is in Huge Demand | Concentrix, IBM, Sutherland Global Services

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Key Customer Management BPO Service Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Key Customer Management BPO Service Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Key Customer Management BPO Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Agriculture Solar Pumps Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SunEdison, CRI Group, Shakti Solar Pumping System, Lorentz

The Latest Released Agriculture Solar Pumps market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Agriculture Solar Pumps market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Agriculture Solar Pumps market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bright Solar Water Pumps, Lorentz, Strategic Initiatives, Rainbow Power Co., Ltd, USL, Shakti Solar Pumping System, Wenling Jintai Pump Factory, American West Windmill & Solar Company, Grundfos, SunEdison, CRI Group & Solar Power & Pump Co., LLC.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Kenya Parcel Services Market May Set New Growth Story | FedEx, Timeless Courier, DK Express

The latest study released on the Global Kenya Parcel Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Kenya Parcel Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Awards#Un Women#Ani Newsvoir#Founderchairman Emeritus#The Priyadarshni Academy#Commerceindustry#Consumer Affairs#Foodpublic Distribution#Parliament#Adani Group#Indians#Indianness#Gurudev Sri Sri#The Art Of Living
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

Uganda to Host 2,000 Afghan Refugees to Comply with U.S. Request

Uganda has agreed to host 2,000 Afghan refugees following a request from the United States, which was granted by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) lauded Uganda for its policy that saw the country take in refugees from Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban, IPM Media reported Saturday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Mumbai
The Independent

India's eastern coast on high alert as cyclone hits land

Authorities in two Indian coastal states are on high alert, with evacuations and preparations underway as a cyclone hit the eastern seaboard late Sunday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department said Cyclone Gulab, coming in from the Bay of Bengal began to make landfall with an estimated wind speed of up to 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour. A number of National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the eastern state of Odisha where thousands of people have been evacuated, and the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Residents in low-lying coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitates women's hockey team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday felicitated the Indian women's hockey team that participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Addressing the hockey team, Chouhan said, "The heart of India (Madhya Pradesh) heartily welcomes you all. I want to tell you...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bostonnews.net

Fleet Management Technology Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | FieldLogix, Trimble Navigation, Autotrac, Blue Tree Systems

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Fleet Management Technology covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Worldwide Fleet Management Technology explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are TeleNav Inc., TomTom International BV, Trimble Navigation Ltd., ARI, Autotrac, Blue Tree Systems, BSM Wireless, CarrierWeb, Celtrak, Chevin, Ctrack, DriverTech, EDT, FieldLogix, Fleetcor Technologies, Fleetio, Garmin International, GPS Integrated, GPSTrackIt, I.D.Systems, Inosat Global & Intelligent Mechatronic Systems.
MARKETS
breakingtravelnews.com

Qatar Airways to launch Almaty flights in November

Qatar Airways will launch scheduled passenger services to Almaty, Kazakhstan starting from November 19th. The new service will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in business class and 132 seats in economy. The trip will enable passengers flying to and from Almaty to enjoy connectivity to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
bostonnews.net

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Future Growth Outlook | Tenaris, Vallourec, Jindal Saw

The Latest Released Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK, Zekelman Industries, SB International, JFE, Interpipe, Voestalpine, Evraz, JESCO, Jindal Saw, Maharashtra, SeAH Steel, Nexteel, Hyundai Hysco, Continental Alloys and Services, Baoshan Iron and Steel, Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube, Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube & Tianjin Pipe Group Corporation (TPCO).
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy