Just Talkin’ for Sept. 16, 2021

JT’s feathers really got ruffled recently. There isn’t much that makes JT as angry as seeing someone blocking a vehicle with its emergency flashers on. JT was coming into town recently and in his rearview mirror saw a car speeding up behind him with flashers going full blast. JT pulled over to let the car through then only a short distance later caught up to the car, still with flashers going. A pickup truck, a gray GMC to be exact, would not let the car pass.