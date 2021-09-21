CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The New York Build Public Renewables Act Should Have Passed This Session

By Nora Lowe
therivernewsroom.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the ambitious goals set forth in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), no ambitious climate legislation has been passed in New York in two years. Therefore, passing the New York State Build Public Renewables Act (NYBPRA) is necessary for getting the state back on track. Assembly Bill...

therivernewsroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

United States Announces Settlement of Civil Action Addressing Clean Air Act Violations at New York City Public Schools

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Todd Kim, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, and Walter Mugdan, Acting Regional Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2 (EPA), announced today that the United States filed suit under the Clean Air Act (CAA) against the City of New York and the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE) to address their longstanding failure to properly monitor and control harmful emissions from NYCDOE oil-fired boilers in New York City public schools. Many of NYCDOE’s boilers are located in disadvantaged communities whose residents are exposed to disproportionately high pollution levels that result in adverse health and environmental impacts. The parties agreed to enter into a Consent Judgment, also filed today with the court, that requires NYCDOE to: (1) conduct regular tune-ups to monitor and repair its boilers as required by the CAA to control excess emissions; (2) reduce its boiler emissions by transitioning seven of its largest oil-fired boilers to cleaner, natural gas boilers by 2023 at an approximate cost of $50 million; and (3) pay a civil penalty of $1 million to the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therivernewsroom.com

The Backyard Battle for New York’s Climate Future

The fate of New York’s energy future may rest on the tiny Columbia County town of Copake, where a community battle between a solar power developer and town government might be a bellwether for how the transition to renewable energy may unfold across the state. A town lawsuit filed in response to the project, if successful, would put a halt to the state’s new system for approving large renewable projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Infrastructure bill: Progressives rebel, say they'll tank infrastructure legislation: LIVE UPDATES

House Rules Committee sets meeting to craft emergency measure to raise debt ceiling. Democratic leaders are seeking other means to raise the debt ceiling after Republicans blocked a pair of efforts this week. GOP lawmakers said they won't participate in a debt ceiling hike because it will facilitate spending on Democrat-backed legislation, such as Biden's $3.5 trillion spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Seattle Times

New York passes sweeping bills to improve conditions for delivery workers

NEW YORK — Since the beginning of the pandemic, food delivery workers on bikes have become even more ubiquitous features of the New York City streetscape, earning low wages and often braving horrendous weather, hazardous streets and the threat of robbery to bring people their takeout orders at all hours of the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Neowin

New York City passes legislation to protect food delivery workers

The lawmakers in New York City have passed legislation which sets out to protect food delivery workers. By doing so, the city becomes one of the first in the U.S. to regulate an industry that had a boom during the coronavirus pandemic. In New York City, roughly 65,000 food delivery workers were considered essentials workers during the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tdworld.com

Clean Path New York Transmission Project Selected for Renewable Energy Award

Clean Path New York, an $11 billion clean energy infrastructure project, was selected by New York State to deliver more than 7.5 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of emissions-free energy annually downstate and into New York City. Today Clean Path New York, an $11 billion clean energy infrastructure project, was selected by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
waer.org

Gov. Hochul Acts To Promote New York’s Abortion Rights

Gov. Kathy Hochul, responding to strict new abortion laws in Texas, said Monday that she’ll make New York a safe legal haven for women’s reproductive health. “We have to stop extremists from taking women's rights away,” Hochul said at an appearance with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and other female state and local leaders at the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument in New York City’s Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Bowman
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York GOP lawmakers oppose Less Is More Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Local law enforcement and other Republican leaders agree that the spike in violence is connected to criminal justice reforms like the Less Is More Act, which releases non-violent parolees who have been sent back to jail on technicalities. That's been happening every day in Rochester for the last two weeks.
ROCHESTER, NY
yourvalley.net

Sumner: Congress should pass the Build Back Better Act

Join the civil community discussion in the comments below or email your ideas and opinions to: AzOpinions@iniusa.org. Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Build Back Better Act is a bold investment in the future of America that benefits everyone, young and old. For young people? The Build Back Better Act will...
CONGRESS, AZ
CBS DFW

‘Your Rule-Making Proposal Sucks’: Texas Lawmakers Scold Railroad Commission Head Over Potential Critical Infrastructure Loophole

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Executive Director of the Texas Railroad Commission found himself on the hot seat Tuesday, Sept. 28,  after state lawmakers heard about a potential loophole that some worry will place Texans at risk this winter. Senators on the Business and Commerce Committee expressed their concerns during a hearing that provided a status update on the level of progress being made by the Railroad Commission and other state agencies that are responsible for preventing February’s widespread power outages responsible for the deaths of 210 Texans. The Railroad Commission oversees the natural gas industry that plays a key role in...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#New York Power Authority#Renewables#Nybpra#Con Edison#Senate#Instagram#Democratic
utv44.com

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
POLITICO

Facing a heap of defeat, progressives stake hopes on spending bill

With a long list of other goals tattered by Democrats’ thin majorities, liberals are pinning their hopes on a social spending megabill. Immigration, voting rights, policing, gun control: Congress is filled with liberal hopes crushed by the reality of slim Democratic majorities. So progressives are digging in on what could be their last chance at success in years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
elkhornmediagroup.com

Redistricting bills pass in special session

SALEM – Oregon House of Representatives Republicans backed away from a planned walkout during the Legislature’s redistricting special session. GOP members did not attend floor sessions Saturday to deny a quorum over the Democrat-majority drawn proposed maps. Democrats gave a little ground on the lines for a new Congressional district,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy