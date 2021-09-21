The New York Build Public Renewables Act Should Have Passed This Session

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Todd Kim, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, and Walter Mugdan, Acting Regional Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2 (EPA), announced today that the United States filed suit under the Clean Air Act (CAA) against the City of New York and the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE) to address their longstanding failure to properly monitor and control harmful emissions from NYCDOE oil-fired boilers in New York City public schools. Many of NYCDOE’s boilers are located in disadvantaged communities whose residents are exposed to disproportionately high pollution levels that result in adverse health and environmental impacts. The parties agreed to enter into a Consent Judgment, also filed today with the court, that requires NYCDOE to: (1) conduct regular tune-ups to monitor and repair its boilers as required by the CAA to control excess emissions; (2) reduce its boiler emissions by transitioning seven of its largest oil-fired boilers to cleaner, natural gas boilers by 2023 at an approximate cost of $50 million; and (3) pay a civil penalty of $1 million to the United States.

