Giants live up to cheesy hashtag, maintain lead in NL West
I don’t like the San Francisco Giants official hashtag, nor do I like the fact that official hashtags for baseball teams are apparently a thing. I apologize deeply for those of you have to see that my luddite is showing, but MLB social accounts using overplayed Gen Z slang and plastering it on every tweet is not something that needs to exist, even if I begrudgingly acknowledge the quality puniness of it all.www.mccoveychronicles.com
Comments / 0