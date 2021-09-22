Giants live up to cheesy hashtag, maintain lead in NL West

With 12 games left in the season, the Giants and Dodgers are locked in a tight battle for the NL West crown. It’s looking more likely by the day that one of MLB’s two best regular-season teams will end up in a wild-card game that could send them home before the divisional round of the playoffs. The Dodgers are four games clear of Tampa Bay for the second-best record in baseball, but they’re still a game back in their more primary race for the National League West.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO