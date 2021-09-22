CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Stocks Futures Higher; Fed Meeting Set to Conclude

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - European stock markets are expected to open higher Wednesday, helped by an easing of tensions surrounding embattled Chinese property group Evergrande , ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.6% higher, CAC 40 futures in...

www.investing.com

AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
investing.com

Government Bond Yields Move Higher After Fed Talks About Tapering

The US Federal Reserve is not just telegraphing its intention to start tapering bond purchases, but blaring it through loudspeakers. Yields on US Treasuries are responding appropriately. Yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose more than 2 basis points on Monday, to more than 1.48%, after spiking briefly above 1.50%....
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks set to edge higher

London stocks were set to edge up at the open on Tuesday following mixed sessions in the US and Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open seven points higher at 7,070. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Having started the day in positive fashion yesterday, European markets saw the majority of the early gains slowly disappear, and though most did finish higher, it was a somewhat half-hearted affair. The result of the German election went entirely as expected, with little prospect of a new government this side of Christmas.
investing.com

Nasdaq Futures Down 220 Pts; Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Powell Testimony

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite particularly hard hit by climbing Treasury yields. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 140 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded 35 points, or 0.8%, lower, while Nasdaq 100 Futures dropped 220 points, or 1.5%.
investing.com

Wall Street plunges as Treasury yields continue to climb

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks tumbled in a broad sell-off on Tuesday as the upward trajectory of U.S. Treasury yields and deepening inflation concerns dampened risk appetite and sent investors fleeing the equities market. All three major U.S. stock indexes were deep in red territory, with market leading...
investing.com

Yen And Tech Stocks Bleed As Yields March Higher

Spike in bond yields plays havoc with yen and stocks. Oil cruises higher amid dual energy crises in Europe and China. Dollar firms, gold struggles, Powell testifies before Congress. Yields spike. The specter of rising interest rates has returned to haunt financial markets. The Fed breathed some life back into...
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Lower on Inflation Fears; Nasdaq Down 1.4%

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets fell at the opening on Tuesday as fears of inflation continued to push up bond yields, pressuring valuations that have been supported since the start of the pandemic by extraordinary stimulus measures. By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%, near...
investing.com

Pound-Rand Rate Can Test August Highs in the Fourth Quarter: Analyst

The South African Rand "faces a tough fourth quarter," according to a prominent analyst we follow, a call that if correct would allow the Pound-to-Rand exchange rate to retest August highs. "South Africa's volatile rand could be in for a rough ride through the last quarter as risk appetite is...
investing.com

Powell in Congress, Energy Crisis, Rotation Trades - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will field questions on the economy, the debt ceiling and the trading activities of his subordinates when he testifies in front of Congress. China's central bank tells people not to panic again, and is listened to. The U.K. government does the same, but with less success, as energy prices rocket to new all-time highs all across Europe ( Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) stock also hits a 13-year high, not coincidentally). Stocks are set to open lower as money pours out of tech and into value, while the API will say whether U.S. crude stockpiles managed to recover from three-year lows. OPEC will also refresh its outlook on the world oil market. Here's that you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 28th September.
investing.com

Nasdaq set for steep fall as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq was set to fall the most among Wall Street indexes on Tuesday as technology heavyweights came under pressure from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to 18-month highs, weighing on shares of high-growth...
investing.com

Energy Stocks Retake The Lead For U.S. Equity Sectors In 2021

As oil and gas prices soar, energy shares are back on top for year-to-date performance for US equity sectors through Sep. 27, based on a set of exchange traded funds. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE is up nearly 44% so far this year, marking a dramatic rebound after a summer of weakness.
investing.com

Market Futures Drop, Yields Spike, Over Debt Default Worries

This morning market futures are lower, and yields spiking, after Republicans blocked the Democrats attempt to suspend the debt ceiling until after the mid-term elections. While the Democrats are trying to paint the Republicans as “economic destroyers,” the reality is that Democrats can pass a continuing resolution and lift the debt ceiling without any assistance. The Democrats can also pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill, hike taxes, and complete Biden’s agenda without Republican help. The problem for Democrats, is that they will “own it all” heading into the mid-terms, which is why they are pushing for bipartisan support.
investing.com

Bitcoin resilient above $40,000 as rangebound trading continues

Investing.com – Bitcoin is trading lower on Tuesday but remains resilient above $40,000 despite the recent negative headlines on regulation emanating from China. On Friday, the People’s Bank of China announced it had banned all cryptocurrency transactions and promised to stamp out mining after previously announcing measures earlier this year. The crackdown has led to exchanges taking measures to stop mainland Chinese account sign-ups, while Huobi announced it would end contracts with mainland China clients by the end of the year.
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE declines; GBP weakens; Nat Gas & Oil hit multi-year highs

Nat Gas hits $6/mmbtu for first time since Feb 2014. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 declined on Tuesday amid a global stock sell-off as inflationary fears continue to lift bond yields and weigh on riskier assets. The blue-chip index managed to hold above 7,000 while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index underperformed.
investing.com

Surging Treasury yields add to ARK fund's 2021 woes

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A broad selloff in technology and growth names battered the flagship fund of star stock picker Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, as investors shifted away from tech shares amid a sharp rise in Treasury yields. The ARK Innovation ETF, which had $21.4 billion in assets as of last...
investing.com

Natural gas futures hit highest since February 2014 as surge continues

Investing.com – US Natural Gas Futures traded above $6.00/mmbtu for the first time since February 2014 as the continuing global supply crunch and prospects for cold winter weather pushing up heating demand continues to lift prices. Why is natural gas rising?. There are many reasons for the surge in natural...
