The San Francisco Giants have surprised many by sitting in first place in the National League West for most of the season. The franchise that won three World Series titles from 2010 to 2014 seemingly had gone into a rebuild mode, but 2021 has changed that perception. Now, with nine games remaining, the Giants are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a chance to solidify their hold on first when they open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night in Denver.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO