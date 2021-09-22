CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge start-up makes quantum computing breakthrough

By James Titcomb
Telegraph
 6 days ago

A British start-up has claimed a breakthrough in the development of quantum computers, creating a way for software to work across the next generation machines in a step towards making them more useful. A consortium led by Cambridge-based Riverlane has developed a system that allows one piece of code to...

