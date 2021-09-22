Young Audiences Of Houston presents Mr. Hare Takes Mr. Leopard For A Ride

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dot Dot Dot...Connect will celebrate the reveal of the mural they recently brought to Austin.The mural honors two female artists who had the courage to follow their dreams far away from home: Pola Negri, an emigre from Poland to the United States, who became a Hollywood icon of the Silent Cinema; and Josephine Baker, an African American born in the U.S., who became one of the most successful and admired entertainers in her adopted France.

