Young Audiences Of Houston presents Mr. Hare Takes Mr. Leopard For A Ride

culturemap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Mr. Hare Takes Mr. Leopard For A Ride is one of the many trickster tales from West African folklore. Mr. Hare is a frequent figure in the Hausa culture of Niger and Nigeria and is the granddaddy of the American Br’er Rabbit. Nonchalant Mr. Hare decides to teach Mr. Leopard a lesson in being polite, even if he is big. For this pair, the brain is bigger than brawn.

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

