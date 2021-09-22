Young Audiences Of Houston presents Mr. Hare Takes Mr. Leopard For A Ride
Mr. Hare Takes Mr. Leopard For A Ride is one of the many trickster tales from West African folklore. Mr. Hare is a frequent figure in the Hausa culture of Niger and Nigeria and is the granddaddy of the American Br'er Rabbit. Nonchalant Mr. Hare decides to teach Mr. Leopard a lesson in being polite, even if he is big. For this pair, the brain is bigger than brawn.
