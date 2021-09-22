Asian shares mixed as markets await moves by Federal Reserve

Steve Sosnick, the chief investment strategist at Interactive Brokers, joined Cheddar to discuss what Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and tapering asset purchases may mean for the markets going forward. "Markets, I think, actually like the certainty of having the markets knowing what's going on," Sosnick said. "Which is a bit odd because it's the sort of news that should actually be distressing to investors considering how markets have gone up in a straight line since the Fed has been pumping in the type of liquidity that they have." He also talked about the pandemic's impact on the job market and expects part of the economy to struggle through the end of the year.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO