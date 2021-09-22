CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian shares mixed as markets await moves by Federal Reserve

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest assessment on the U.S. economy. Tokyo fell but other major regional benchmarks were mostly higher on Wednesday, trimming early losses.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
Frankfort Times

Asia shares mostly fall on China energy, Evergrande worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell Tuesday as concerns about China chipped away at investor optimism following a mixed finish on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to 30,139.65. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1% to 7,314.10. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.8% to 3,109.07. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.7% to 24,619.28. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.3% to 3,594.18.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Asian Shares#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Evergrande bondholders go without interest, Asian shares close mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Friday as China Evergrande failed to pay $83.5 million interest due on some of its $305 billion of debt. While the payment was missed, the property giant has a 30-day grace period before it officially defaults. "These are periods of...
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

Asian markets are mixed, with an upbeat outlook but a simmering Evergrande crisis.

Asian markets are mixed, with an upbeat outlook but a simmering Evergrande crisis. Friday saw Asian markets wobble as investors kept a close eye on developments in the Evergrande debt issue while maintaining a positive view for global recovery. Investors strained to keep up with a Wall Street rally that...
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

Asian shares mixed on China developer, virus concerns

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and over the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark jumped after reopening from Thursday’s national holiday, but shares were little changed in South Korea and China. On Wall Street, stocks rose broadly for a second...
WORLD
marketplace.org

The Fed is cautiously optimistic on recovery

Fed's optimism about economy is balanced by delta variant and slow job growth. But the Federal Reserve's biggest worry may be Congress opting not to raise the debt ceiling and the U.S. defaulting. With a road map to higher interest rates, the Fed starts with baby steps. by Kimberly Adams.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Markets Point Higher Following Federal Reserve Decision Not to Change Interest Rates

Steve Sosnick, the chief investment strategist at Interactive Brokers, joined Cheddar to discuss what Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and tapering asset purchases may mean for the markets going forward. "Markets, I think, actually like the certainty of having the markets knowing what's going on," Sosnick said. "Which is a bit odd because it's the sort of news that should actually be distressing to investors considering how markets have gone up in a straight line since the Fed has been pumping in the type of liquidity that they have." He also talked about the pandemic's impact on the job market and expects part of the economy to struggle through the end of the year.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy