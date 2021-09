Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 11 build for Insiders on the Dev Channel that offered new Start menu sign-in options. Today, the software giant releases a new build to Insiders in the Beta Channel. Updates here are more representative of the version of Windows 11 set to start rolling out to non-Insiders next month. This build comes with a large number of fixes, and you can now enjoy playing around with some of apps that will be included in the new OS too.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO