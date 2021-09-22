Bay Area Schools Proposing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students

Well, what another beautiful and bountiful week we are traversing. So many opportunities abounding to connect, learn and grow…. As we continue to move through this pandemic, I see continuing evidence of how intertwined our lives are. Our response to this ever present pandemic and each other carries great impact. The information alone is a lot to take in - positive, exposure, close contact, quarantine... and so are the multiple perspectives on how we should respond. I remain convicted that learning happens best in community and the stronger and healthier our community is, the better positioned we are to nurture one another in learning. As we met for our first ATM meeting this morning, I was touched by how similar the sentiments I heard were to those expressed at our student board meeting this past week. Mental health continues to be a focus and concern as we push ourselves and one another to ever increasing levels in our quest to show up as our best selves individually and collectively. This takes a great deal of energy and it happens to be at a time when we had yearned for a more predictable and ‘normal’ fall. This morning, an article was shared that seems to capture what I heard from both our leadership team and our student board leadership team; there is a great deal of anxiety in returning as we are not the same people who left the more traditional work spaces and learning spaces so many months ago.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO