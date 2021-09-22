CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area Schools Proposing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students

By Cheryl Hurd
NBC Bay Area
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list is growing. Another Bay Area school district, Oakland Unified, is proposing mandatory vaccinations for students 12 and older, and though some seem to support the idea, it’s not clear if the proposal will get the votes. “Vaccination is one of the strongest tools out there to prevent infections,”...

