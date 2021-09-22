CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Sports Roundup: Field hockey continues dominance, while women’s soccer falls short

By Skye Swann
Daily Northwestern
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Northwestern students flock back to campus from across the globe, Wildcat sports are in full swing, preparing for fans to return to the stands. Some teams have seen success, while upsets have plagued others, foreshadowing the upcoming challenges of the Big Ten season. Field hockey aims to secure an NCAA championship, and volleyball and cross country opened their season with impressive finishes. Meanwhile, women’s soccer suffered a nail-biting loss.

