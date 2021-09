WHATELY — It looked like Amherst and Frontier were headed to a 0-0 draw at Herlihy Park on Monday when Hurricane Maddie Hockman took matters into her own hands. The freshman took a long ball into the box, but was surrounded by Redhawk defenders. Hockman made a pair of moves, cut back to her right and drilled a shot that made it just over the reach of Frontier goalkeeper CC Green, banging off the underside of the bar before falling into the goal to put Amherst ahead, 1-0, midway through the second half.

AMHERST, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO