Columbus City Council has approved a salary ordinance that raises each member’s pay from $8,301 to $15,079. In addition to council salaries, the ordinance sets the mayor’s 2022 salary at $102,214 and the clerk treasurer’s salary at $84,762; both are an increase of about 3 percent from their 2021 salaries. This is a cost of living adjustment (COLA), according to Jamie Brinegar, city director of finance, operations and risk.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO