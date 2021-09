Though in early stages, 5G will be adopted considerably faster than 4G based on the current rate experienced in China and South Korea. However, even with faster adoption rates of 5G, 4G will remain the more prevalent cellular technology through 2025. The APAC revenue from 5G is expected to grow from $2.13 billion in 2020 to $13.9 billion in 2025 with a CAGR at 45.5% from 2020 to 2025, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

