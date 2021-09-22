CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone video shows lava from Spain volcano destroy homes, swimming pool

13newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Canary Islands — Aerial pictures from a local video agency have captured the destruction that the small island of La Palma in the Canary Islands is facing since a volcano erupted. The green and turquoise colors of its tropical paradise landscape turned into black and grey as lava...

www.13newsnow.com

deseret.com

This volcano in Spain erupted and spewed lava everywhere

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, spewing lava into the air and into rivers toward houses and villages on the island, per Reuters. Close to 5,000 people were evacuated because of the lava. Per ABC News, there were no injuries to anyone in the area reported yet.
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Lava Destroys Homes On La Palma Island in Spain

Lava burned homes on the island of La Palma in Spain on Monday. A volcano erupted over the weekend and has destroyed dozens of houses, the president of La Palma's council told local media. Officials said no deaths have been reported so far.
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava flows into swimming pool, vaporising it instantly

Drone footage shows the moment 1,000°C lava pours into a swimming pool on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, where volcanic eruptions have forced thousands of residents to evacuate. The pool’s water boils as the black molten lava seeps in, sending a huge plume of steam billowing into the...
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
The Independent

Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened Sunday and authorities allowed some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes, as an erupting volcano continued to roar but lava flows remained slow.The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash.The closure led to long lines at the island's port to catch ferries off the island.The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa and is home to about 85,000 people, erupted on Sept. 19.The prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties.Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.Three rivers of lava slithering down a hillside on the western side of the island have destroyed 461 buildings, including homes, and covered 212 hectares (more than 520 acres) of countryside, according to a European Union monitoring system.This month’s eruption is the first on La Palma since 1971.
The Independent

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock on Monday, although scientists said it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished.Live footage from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range in the La Palma island without the plume of ash that had been emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19.“The volcano of La Palma has entered in a phase of lower activity,” the Madrid-based Institute of Geosciences, IGEO, said...
The Independent

Lava gushes from Spain's erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano vent

Up-close footage captures the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano spewing lava out of its vent. Italian volcanologists studying the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma captured up-close drone footage on Sunday as the team continue to work on the island. Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) shared...
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town

A church on the island of La Palma has collapsed after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque. The dramatic footage, captured by TV Canarias, shows a cloud of smoke engulfing the bell tower, which crumbles to the floor. Firefighters had tried to save the church by...
