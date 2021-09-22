CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaBaby Allegedly Makes Fun Of DaniLeigh's Cooking Skills In Exposed DM

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere, DaniLeigh is enjoying the first months of motherhood. The R&B singer recently welcomed her daughter into the world and since that time, DaniLeigh has made minimal appearances on social media. She's shown off her post-baby body in a few updates for fans but overall, she has not been as active. There was a great debate for a brief moment regarding the father of her child, but while DaniLeigh keeps that information to herself, the public has also been weighing in on her cooking skills.

