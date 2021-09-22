CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Podcasts gets Material You tweaks, Dynamic Color

By Abner Li
9to5Google
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the big update in August, Google Podcasts for Android is getting a straightforward Material You redesign, though it’s not yet widely rolled out. It starts with the taller bottom bar that uses pill-shaped indicators to mark what tab you’re currently viewing. Meanwhile, that shape is no longer used for the play button that also notes episode length/time remaining. However the search field at the top of the “Explore” tab has not been updated and is still a rounded rectangle, while there are no changes in “Library.”

