Google Podcasts gets Material You tweaks, Dynamic Color

With Google Podcasts, you can find and listen to podcasts. In this article you will learn all about this useful Google app. Google Podcasts allows Android users to discover and listen to podcasts from all over the world. You can subscribe to any program you want for free and download the episodes to listen to it offline if you don’t have a good internet connection for a while. All of your listening activities are automatically synced across your signed in devices. So you can probably start an episode on your phone on the train to listen to the rest of the podcast at home on your tablet. You must be signed in to the same Google account on all devices.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO