Oakland Athletics infielder Josh Harrison isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game to take on the Los Angeles Angels, according to MLB.com. Harrison's having a productive year and has value in every format, slashing .295/.358/.427 with eight home runs and nine stolen bases. He's in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11. Tony Kemp will shift to second base, while Seth Brown will start in right field. He has good power but won't help out with batting average, as he's hit .210 with 16 HRs and a .457 slugging. With right-hander Shohei Ohtani on the mound, fantasy managers can stream Brown, who has slugged .469 with a .749 OPS against righties this season.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO