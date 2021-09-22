CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Cowgirls win in straight sets over Texas Southern

By McNeese Sports Information
KPLC TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Freshman Aryn Johnson and senior Regan Stiawalt combined for 23 kills here Tuesday night to lead McNeese volleyball to a straight-set (25-16, 25-18, 25-13) win over Texas Southern in the final tune-up match before Saturday’s Southland Conference opener at Houston Baptist. Johnson also picked up...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
chatsports.com

Ducks Post Straight-Set Win at Howard

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The No. 13 Oregon volleyball team opened its three-match road swing Thursday with a 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-22) win over Howard. Playing less than an hour from home, Taylor Borup put down a match-high 11 kills against the Bison. The Ducks improved to 7-1 with the sweep.
SPORTS
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowgirl Soccer Gets Back To Winning Ways

STILLWATER - Oklahoma State returned to the win column Friday night with a 3-0 victory over Omaha at Neal Patterson Stadium. With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 4-3-1 on the season and snapped Omaha's four-game unbeaten streak as the Mavericks fell to 3-3-2. OSU's three goals was its highest output of the season, and the Cowgirls outshot Omaha 20-6 in the match, with 10 of OSU's shots on goal. The three scores on the night came fromGrace Yochum, Olyvia Dowell and Samiah Phiri.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fullertontitans.com

Titans Win Three Straight Sets to Defeat CBU 3-1

IRVINE, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball (3-4) defeated California Baptist 3-1 Friday afternoon at the Bren Events Center. After dropping the first set 25-18, the Titans rallied to win the next three sets in a row to secure the win. Fullerton took the second set 25-22, the third 25-21 and the fourth 26-24.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowgirls#Texas Southern#Match Point#Mcneese Volleyball#Southland Conference#Houston Baptist#Harness#Tigers#Tsu
eousports.com

Mountaineers Rout Yotes in Straight Sets for Third Straight Win

CALDWELL, Idaho - The sweeps continue for 14th-ranked Mountaineers Volleyball as they started their five-game road trip with a convincing win over College of Idaho Tuesday night. Eastern Oregon won in straight sets for the third straight match taking down the Coyotes 25-22, 25-14, and 25-11. With the win, EOU improves to 9-4 overall and 4-1 in league play.
SPORTS
valleynewstoday.com

Cowgirls win five-set thriller to take over Corner lead

SIDNEY – Momentum can turn quickly in the sport of volleyball and the Sidney Cowgirls were the benefactor of a quick change in their favor in a 3-2 win over East Mills Tuesday, Sept. 14. East Mills turned a 0-2 deficit into a fifth set and scored the first two...
SIDNEY, IA
Boonville Daily News

Lady Pirates win in three straight sets against Osage in TCC

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team put on another impressive showing Tuesday night against School of the Osage. With the Lady Pirates still stinging from the three set loss last week against the Blair Oaks Falcons, Boonville head coach Dina Herzog said this was a great team win. As it...
BOONVILLE, MO
ocolly.com

Cowgirls win 100th title in first fall event

Oklahoma State women’s golf didn’t waste any time getting into the win column this season. The Cowgirls coasted to victory at the Sam Golden Invitational in Denton, Texas. The Cowgirls finished with a score of 36-under-par—the lowest 54-hole score in school history— 13 strokes better than Texas Tech in second. The win is the 100th team title in program history. The team's first win came in 1997.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

No. 20 Arkansas looks to build on Texas win vs. Ga. Southern

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Sam Pittman has done in 12 games what the two previous football coaches at Arkansas couldn't in five seasons. Last Saturday’s resounding 40-21 thumping of then-No. 15 Texas catapulted the Razorbacks (2-0) into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since the 2016 season. Arkansas leaped from unranked to No. 20 in the poll.
ARKANSAS STATE
myhits106.com

Cowgirls Volleyball Close Shocker Classic With Strong Wins

After a rough start to the Wichita State Shocker Classic on Friday, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team responded with a pair of solid four-set wins Saturday to close the tournament. UW opened the day with a 25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-16 win over the host-Shockers, before closing things with a comeback 22-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-19 win over South Dakota.
SPORTS
austinnews.net

No. 7 Texas AM blanks New Mexico for 11th straight win

Zach Calzada passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns as No. 7 Texas AM rolled to a 34-0 victory against New Mexico in a nonconference contest Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas. Calzada completed 19 of 33 passes with one interception in his first career start for the Aggies (3-0),...
TEXAS STATE
WTOK-TV

Southern Miss unable to win at home over Troy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Will Hall era is off to a rocky start. Hall said to USM Athletics, “We’re one of the youngest teams in America, not an excuse. I didn’t come here to lose games and make excuses, but we are building this thing. We’re recruiting at a high level and we’ve got to figure it out over the course of the next week going into conference play to give ourselves a fighting chance. We said in year one, we wanted to play 12 games that mattered. I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but we’re still in position to do that. If we can keep developing and getting better on this offensive unit and maintain what we’re doing in the kicking game and defense, we can look up down the stretch and be playing games that matter. That’s been the goal for year one from the start, and to recruit and change the culture, which I’m proud that we’re doing.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cowgirls close nonconference play with pair of wins

The University of Wyoming volleyball team closed out the Shocker Classic with a pair of four-set wins Saturday in Wichita, Kan. UW started with a 25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-16 victory over the host-Shockers and closed the day with a comeback 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 win against South Dakota. Against the...
SPORTS
yoursportsedge.com

HCA Bounces Back With Straight Set Home Win

After dropping two matches at the KCAC State Volleyball Tournament over the weekend, Heritage Christian Academy bounced back with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 win over Bowling Green Christian Tuesday at Warrior Gym. Mya Goodwin had a solid night for the Lady Warriors with nine kills, nine assists, nine digs, and...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy