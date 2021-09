Seattle-based banking and remittance startup Remitly debuted on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The company, which is trading under the ticker symbol RELY, priced its stock at $43 on Wednesday, and the price jumped to over $53 before closing at $47.85. Remitly co-founder and COO Josh Hug said the company now has over 1,600 employees globally and plans to continue hiring in Seattle and elsewhere.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO