Demond Nicholson Return on October 23 in Hanover, Maryland

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Founded last year to help eateries suffering from the crippling effects of the pandemic, Maryland Restaurant Week is returning for 10 days of special menus and deals across the state, the Restaurant Association of Maryland announced. The event runs from Sept. 17-26 and includes restaurants in all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City, ranging from well-known chains like Applebee’s and Ledo’s Pizza to local spots such as Amicci’s, Lib’s Grills and The Elkridge Furnace Inn. A full list can of participating locations can be found here. Marshall Weston Jr., president and CEO of the advocacy group for the foodservice and hospitality industries in the state, said about 14% of all restaurants in Maryland, or about 1,650 businesses, have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic. “We’re really looking forward to the second annual Maryland Restaurant Week this year as restrictions have allowed restaurants to fully operate again,” Weston said. McCormick For Chefs and Old Bay are the title sponsors of this year’s event.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO