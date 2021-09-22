Why the Future of Advertising Is in Three Dimensions

Phil works with businesses and brands to fast-track their future, converting tech trends into actionable innovation strategies in the ‘now’ for many bluechip clients including VWG, HSBC and Unilever. Phil has also authored OMG’s flagship thought leadership pieces including Beyond 2021 – The Next Decade, Level Up – The Future of Gaming and Hit The Switch - The Future of Sustainable Business. Phil is also a tech advisory board member, and has delivered keynotes on the future of media and marketing in London, New York, Moscow, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin, Rome and Copenhagen. He has over 21 years’ experience, from working in tech, marketing and advertising in London, Dublin & Auckland.