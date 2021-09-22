CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PZ Cussons profit rises on coronavirus-led hygiene products demand

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Imperial Leather soap maker PZ Cussons reported a higher annual profit on Wednesday as people continued to adhere to hygiene practices spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, while its beauty business grew through the second half as lockdowns eased.

The Manchester-based company said its adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations rose to 68.6 million pounds ($93.64 million) for the year ended May 31, compared with 61.8 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.7326 pounds) (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Pandemic-led U.S. home improvement demand boosts Ferguson annual profit

(Reuters) -London-listed plumbing supplies provider Ferguson Plc reported higher annual profit on Tuesday, as customers spent more on home improvement projects during the pandemic. Although the pandemic drove strong interest for home renovation across many western markets as people stayed indoors, U.S.-focused Ferguson said it expected demand to taper later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rentokil lifts growth targets amid booming hygiene demand

Pest control-to-cleaning firm Rentokil Initial has upped its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm amid booming demand during the pandemic.The group hiked sales and earnings goals, lifting its organic medium-term revenue growth target to between 4% and 5%, up from 3% to 4% previously.It is now aiming for revenues to grow by up to 6% across its newly enlarged hygiene and wellness category, which will be expanded from January next year to also include services such as dental hygiene and cleanroom operations.It said this was being made “in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Close Brothers reports sharp profit rise

Close Brothers reported a sharp rise in annual profit and a hefty dividend increase as the financial services group benefited from rising income and lower impairments. Operating pretax profit rose 88% to £265.2m in the year to the end of July from a year earlier as operating income increased 10% to £952.6m. Impairment losses on financial assets fell 51% to £89.8m and banking profit more than doubled to £212.5m from £99.2m.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Guardian

Lego doubles profits as demand soars beyond Covid-19 lockdown

Lego profits more than doubled in the first six months of the year as brick fans stayed home to build Star Wars and Harry Potter models even after the Covid-19 lockdown ended. The Danish toymaker was one of the winners from Covid restrictions as children and adults turned to its model kits to occupy themselves – and that trend has continued. Sales jumped 43% to DKr23bn (£2.6bn) in the first six months of 2021 while net profits surged 140% to DKr6.3bn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene#Pz Cussons#Covid 19 Pandemic#Imperial Leather#Uttaresh
The Independent

Moonpig delivers sales forecast hike as demand remains strong

Moonpig has hiked its full-year sales outlook as it said demand for online cards remains strong despite coronavirus restrictions lifting.The group said it expects sales of between around £270 million and £285 million for the year to April 30 thanks to “strong” trading in the year so far.It had previously forecast sales of between £250 million and £260 million.The performance would mark a steep fall on the £368.2 million revenues notched up in the previous financial year when lockdowns sent trading soaring, though still a marked rise on pre-pandemic levels.Moonpig – which floated on the stock market in February –...
MARKETS
Street.Com

General Mills Stock Jumps on Profit Beat, Consumer-Demand Outlook

Shares of General Mills (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Report jumped after the cereal and packaged-foods giant reported fiscal-first-quarter results ahead of analyst expectations. For the quarter ended Aug. 29 the Minneapolis company reported adjusted earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $4.54 billion. Analysts surveyed...
MARKETS
Reuters

Lennar profit jumps on strong housing demand, higher prices

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a surge in quarterly profit on Monday, boosted by higher demand and rising home prices. Net earnings attributable to the company rose 111% to $1.41 billion, or $4.52 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, from $666.4 million, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
REAL ESTATE
104.1 WIKY

Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as cab demand returns

(Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc could post its first profit on an adjusted basis for the current quarter, reaching the elusive milestone sooner than expected as online food ordering surges and cab bookings recover from pandemic lows. Shares of the company, which has spent billions over the last few years on...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Wickes beats profit targets as DIY demand stays strong

Wickes said first-half profits surpassed its targets on the back of strong digital volumes, as the company announced its first dividend payment.Shares in the home improvement retailer, which only floated on the stock market earlier this year after splitting from Travis Perkins rose after the positive trading update.Wickes told investors that adjusted pre-tax profits increased to £46.5 million for the six months to June 26, ahead of its previous guidance of around £45 million.It said it therefore now expects to deliver a full-year adjusted pre-tax profit towards the “upper end” of market expectations.The company said activity has continued to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

JD Sports delivers bumper profits after post-lockdown demand surge

JD Sports revealed a surge in profits as pent-up demand from shoppers returning to stores and strong online sales helped drive the retailer to a “record first half” of trading.Shares in the company jumped on Tuesday morning after the sportswear retailer revealed a pre-tax profit of £364.6 million for the six months to July 31, compared with £41.5 million for the same period last year.The group said it now expects to deliver profits of £750 million for the financial year, far ahead of the £600 million figure previously predicted by analysts.Peter Cowgill founder and executive chairman of the retail...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

JD Sports profit soars on US strength and pent-up demand

Pretax profit before exceptional items jumped to £439.5m in the six months to the end of July from £61.9m a year earlier as revenue rose to £3.89bn from £2.54bn. JD said it expected annual headline pretax profit for the full year to be at least £750m. The FTSE 100 retailer declared no interim dividend but said the final dividend could be larger depending on potential trading restrictions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Washington Post

CDC director admits coronavirus booster messaging led to confusion

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that seemingly contradictory messaging between her agency and the Biden administration has led to confusion among doctors and patients about who should get booster shots for coronavirus vaccines and when. On CBS’s “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Boohoo Publishes Global Supplier List, Pledges to Join Safety Accord

Boohoo Group revealed Monday the names of the roughly 1,100 international factories that pump out its $16 bodysuits and $24 wedge heels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple suppliers halt production as China restricts energy use

A crackdown on energy usage in China has seen a number of key Apple suppliers halt production, according to a new report today. One supplier to both Apple and Tesla said that it had been forced to suspend production from Sunday until this coming Friday, while another said it would need to cease production in two cities until the end of the month …
INDUSTRY
wirenewsfax.com

Coronavirus cases among the unvaccinated rise in the US

The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. are back at levels last winter. This could support President Joe Biden’s case for broad new vaccination requirements. The U.S. has more than 1,800 COVID-19-related deaths per day and 170,000 new cases every day. This is still below the January peak of 3,400 deaths and 250,000 cases per hour. It’s disappointing for health care professionals, who have seen it nine months after the nation’s vaccination drive began. Hospitals are crowded with unvaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy