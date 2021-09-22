CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Traces of a Massive Ancient City Are Still in Mexico's Landscape Today

By David Nield
 6 days ago
Modern roads and developments share more similarities with ancient urban centers than we often realize – which is certainly the case with the sprawling Teotihuacan settlement, once located around 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Mexico City. Researchers have used LIDAR ("light" and "radar") scanning to reveal that the contours of Teotihuacan – much of it now built over and hidden from view – are still reflected in the roads and structures erected in the same location today, some 1,500 years later. The same study has brought to light some of the amazing engineering carried out by the people of Teotihuacan: rerouting...

