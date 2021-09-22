KCPD investigating fatal shooting on East 69th Street

UPDATE, 9:49 p.m. | The victim has been identified as Ernest E. Gibson, 63, according to KCPD.

EARLIER | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Wednesday fatal shooting.

About 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of East 69th Street on a sound of shots call.

While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting a few houses down from the intersection.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the front yard of a home.

The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

