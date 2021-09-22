CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCPD investigating fatal shooting on East 69th Street

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
UPDATE, 9:49 p.m. | The victim has been identified as Ernest E. Gibson, 63, according to KCPD.

EARLIER | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Wednesday fatal shooting.

About 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of East 69th Street on a sound of shots call.

While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting a few houses down from the intersection.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the front yard of a home.

The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

