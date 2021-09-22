CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyadarshni Academy felicitates Global Achievers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 37th Anniversary edition of the very prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Global Awards 2021 held virtually yesterday, proved to be a momentous event, organised under the adept leadership of FounderChairman Emeritus, Nanik Rupani and Chairman, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani along with the Chairman of the Global Awards Advisory Committee, Dr. R A Mashelkar.

Odisha felicitates Indian U18 girls rugby team

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], September 22 (ANI): Rugby India in conjunction with the Government of Odisha and other partners on Wednesday felicitated and honoured the Indian U18 Girls Rugby team for winning silver at the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. A total of five countries...
International Atomic Energy Agency

Global Success in Plant Breeding Celebrated with New Achievement Awards

Climate change and food security are among the biggest challenges facing the global community. Endeavouring to find solutions at the urgent pace that is required to improve food security and crop adaptation to climate change, experts in many countries are looking to nuclear techniques to develop new and improved crop varieties for cultivation.
India aims to become self-reliant, global leader in trade

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said that despite COVID-19 hurdles, India aims to become self-reliant and a global leader in trade, in tune with Prime Ministers' vision of 'Make in India, Make for the world'. While inaugurating the...
Podar International School welcomes re-opening of schools

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): As the country starts to settle into a renewed sense of pre-pandemic normalcy, schools across India are planning to open their gates to full corridors and happy faces of students' basis government directives. At Podar International Schools across the country, the...
JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): JD Institute Of Fashion Technology named and won the "Most Trusted Brand For E-Learning In Fashion, Design, InteriorManagement" IN THE INTERNATIONAL GLORY AWARDS GOA 2021. It was presented by and very popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood "The Son Of India" as Chief Guest on...
WBR Corp organized Mega Event Iconic Achievers Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WBR Corp, one of the reputed branding companies in Asia, has recently organized the 5th Edition of their Signature event named "Iconic Achievers' Award". "Iconic Achievers Awards" is organized every year to recognize the topmost Iconic personalities for their contribution to their respective sectors, social work and COVID relief efforts.
'What would CM of 'unpeaceful' WB do at peace summit'

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): After Mamata Banerjee's uproar over not being allowed to attend the global peace meet in Rome, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra called West Bengal an 'unpeaceful state' and asked what would a Chief Minister of such a state do at an international peace summit.
Difficult to motivate scientists without intellectual

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner on Monday explained his country's stand on the TRIPS waiver, a proposal at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to temporarily waive global trade and intellectual property rules. More than 100 governments, including India, support the TRIPS waiver....
Hospitals, hospitality work in tandem, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Hospitals and hospitality work in tandem, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, adding that places with more vaccination and better healthcare infrastructure will attract more tourists, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the launch event of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the Prime...
Indian Business Delegation to Tanzania announced

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/SRV Media):The summit was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Tanzania to India His Excellency Baraka Haran Luvanda, Amararam Gurjar, IFS, Director of the East and South Africa(ESA) Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania, India Africa Trade Council and Varun Jain, Chairman of the India Africa Trade Council (AfCFTA) along with the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal. He further added, "There is a huge interest in India as African countries are looking at India and Tanzania as the Investment Hub which is an emerging region having great scope for multilateral business opportunities with its friendly business policy. India Africa Trade Council will also take the multisectoral delegation to Tanzania in November covering areas of Agribusiness, IT Development, Healthcare focusing on Oncology, Teleradiology, Artificial Intelligence and Skill Development.""The Tanzanian High Commissioner offered to facilitate Indian Businessmen wanting to do Trade in Tanzania. The IATC Tanzania commissioner offices are expected to work directly with various ministries in Tanzania and the High Commission in New Delhi. They will also bring investment opportunities in Tanzania to places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Raipur, Jaipur," said Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania at the India Africa Trade Council.
Kejriwal launches 'Dekho Mere Dilli' mobile app

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched Delhi Tourism mobile app "Dekho Mere Dilli" to boost tourism on the occasion of World Tourism Day. Addressing the media at the event, Kejriwal said, "The tourists who want to visit Delhi can now plan their tour...
'Vijayan 'chief obstructionist' for development in Kerala'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting the Bharat Bandh called for farmer unions against the three farm laws passed by the Centre. BJP leader Muraleedharan also called Vijayan the "chief obstructionist"...
Germany says it shares India's fears

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Germany has said that it shares India's fears that Afghanistan may be used for spreading international terror and it has told the Taliban that its land should not be used even by neighbouring country Pakistan. Speaking exclusively to ANI, German envoy to India Walter...
Wellington College International partners with Unison Group

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/Mediawire): Wellington College is proud to announce an agreement with the Unison Group to establish premium Wellington College schools in India. The first school will open in Pune by September 2023. The schools will share the values, ethos, enduring quality and ambition of Wellington College,...
Reliance Foundation announces grantees for WCC India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Ten organizations across India have been selected as grantees through the WomenConnect Challenge India, launched by Reliance Foundation and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Through this initiative, over Rs 11 crores (over USD 1.5 million) has been invested to help close the...
India's farmers renew protests, call for nationwide strike

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital on Monday, marking one year of demonstrations against government-backed laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers have renewed their protests with calls for a nationwide strike on the anniversary of the legislation's passage. The drawn-out demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who swept the polls for the second time in 2019.Waving colorful flags and distributing free food, hundreds of farmers gathered at one of the protest sites on the edges...
Tejal Pimpley's B YOU Dance Academy is bringing India close

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/ATK): Dance is an art form that visually connects you with the performer. Tejal Pimpley established B YOU dance academy in 2019 in Andheri West, Mumbai. The academy is a creative space for the dancers and other artists to let loose of themselves and learn.
MES provided uninterrupted services during COVID: Army

New Delhi (India), September 26 (ANI): Military Engineer Services played a key role in creating and modifying structures to be used as COVID care facilities across the military stations in the country and ensured uninterrupted essential services for defence personnel during the times of pandemic, said Indian Army officials. The...
India slams Imran Khan in its Right of reply at UNGA

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): India slammed Imran Khan in its Right of Reply in response against Pakistan Prime Prime Minister's references to Kashmir in his United Nations General Assembly virtual speech and stated that Islamabad has an established history of actively supporting terrorists. Sneha Dubey First Secretary at...
PM Modi urges people to observe 'river festival'

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to celebrate the 'river festival" on the occasion of "World River Day" on Sunday to connect with the traditions which are associated with rivers for centuries in our country. Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme...
