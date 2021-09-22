J.T. Realmuto rescues Phillies in 10th against Orioles
J.T. Realmuto hit a walk-off two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Tuesday. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis each had two hits for the Phillies, who avoided a three-game losing streak at a crucial juncture. The Phillies (77-74) began the night three games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.www.tucsonpost.com
