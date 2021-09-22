CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks 1, Atlanta 6: (Don’t Fear) the Rattlle

By Dano_in_Tucson
azsnakepit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo I believe I’ve noted on several occasions over the course of this year that writing about Diamondbacks games in 2021 has presented me with an interesting ongoing challenge: namely, to try to keep my interest and find something maybe insightful to take note of when writing about games that we were just about inevitably gonna lose. This was another one of those games, as it turned out, and I was pretty sure of it by the time to top of the first inning was over. Let’s see how well I’m learning this new skill, and let’s see how I do. Fair warning, your mileage my vary. Mine certainly does.

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
The Associated Press

Braves’ Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence

PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley while running the bases after a drive over the wall in left-center, costing the Atlanta Braves slugger his 38th homer of the season. Duvall was ultimately credited with a two-run single on the bizarre first-inning play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Touki Toussaint
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Josh Vanmeter
Person
Daulton Varsho
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Braves#Diamondbacks 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
azsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #152: 9/22 vs. Braves

Things remain unchanged at the top of the Tankapalooza 2021 standings, with the Orioles and Diamondback both locked in at the same mark of 48-103, with 11 games left to play for each. As we mentioned last time, Baltimore has the tie-breaker, on the basis of having the worse 2019 record (both teams finished with the same mark in 2020), so Arizona will need to come out ahead in the regular season if they are to get the #1 overall pick. Both teams have lost their opening two games, both playing against teams battling for the NL East: the Orioles are facing the Phillies, and almost won. having a 2-1 lead in the 10th before the opposition scored twice.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 9/23: Eat, Drink, and Be Merrill

From the Keegan: Merrill Kelly returned from the COVID injured list last Wednesday and struggled quite a bit. His outing tonight was just as bad right from the outset. He walked the lead off hitter Jorge Soler on five pitches and then gave up a 107 MPH double off the batter’s eye to Freddie Freeman to follow.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 4: Turambar’s Last 2021 Recap

Record: 49-105. Pace: 52-110. Change on 2004: +2. My last recap of the season folks. At long last. Castellanos starts out the night pitching a bit rocky; allowing a single and then a walk to start things outs. Lucky for him the baseball gods are kind tonight and a Trea Turner double play ball followed by a Muncy fly out ends the threat. Yay.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Minor-league Round-up September 18-21

Triple-A Reno 13, Salt Lake 8. The Aces used four home-runs to club their way to victory. Drew Ellis had the big one, a three-run shot in the first before an out had been recorded. The Bees stormed back with a six-run third including three homers off starter Matt Tabor (2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO). But Reno responded with five more in the bottom half. and never lost the lead again. There were also solo homers by Juniel Querecuto, Stuart Fairchild and Alek Thomas, while Cooper Hummel had three hits. Thomas and Jose Herrera each reached base four times. Jesus Liranzo notched a perfect six-out save, striking out the side in the eighth and finishing with four K’s.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes: 9/25 - No Spoilage

Humberto Castellanos had one bad inning in the second. Those three runs allowed were all the Dodgers needed, as the Diamondbacks were unable to get anything going against Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers’ bullpen. Kole Calhoun did his best to help lift the Diamondbacks to a win over their division...
MLB
azsnakepit.com

The BASES Stories Podcast Presents: The 2011 Arizona Diamondback’s Season

A year that saw the Arizona Diamondbacks take the NL West by 8 games. Manager Kirk Gibson preached grit and old school thought, something most D-backs fans loved if not for the results, but also for the day to day excitement the team displayed. Plus there was the plunkings. 2011 was also the year our (former) personal Lord & Savior, Paul Goldschmidt was revealed to us. Goldy quickly became a fan favorite especially in the 2011 post season series vs. The Brewers when he smacked that MASSIVE grand slam. There is so much to reminisce on when it comes to the 2011 Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy