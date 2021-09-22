Diamondbacks 1, Atlanta 6: (Don’t Fear) the Rattlle

So I believe I’ve noted on several occasions over the course of this year that writing about Diamondbacks games in 2021 has presented me with an interesting ongoing challenge: namely, to try to keep my interest and find something maybe insightful to take note of when writing about games that we were just about inevitably gonna lose. This was another one of those games, as it turned out, and I was pretty sure of it by the time to top of the first inning was over. Let’s see how well I’m learning this new skill, and let’s see how I do. Fair warning, your mileage my vary. Mine certainly does.