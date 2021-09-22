CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Director Jaione Camborda on Childbirth, Death, Life and Spain's Galicia in the '70s

By Emilio Mayorga
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelected by Variety as a talent to track, Spain’s Jaione Camborda is developing her sophomore effort, “The Rye Horn,” a story that takes place in ‘70s Galicia. After a terrible event, midwife María is forced to become a fugitive and, to wrestle back her freedom, flee Galicia for Portugal along an old smugglers’ route.

